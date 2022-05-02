The regular season of the NWSL for this year 2022 has begun and for the first time, twelve teams will be the ones that will seek to take that trophy at the end of the year in which it will be an extremely competitive tournament and that will give us a lot of emotions if we stick to what that we saw a few weeks ago in the NWSL Challenge Cup.
The first games of this season have already been played with the initial whistle blowing this Friday, April 29, and we had great games to close the first date. Here we tell you the best of each of the six meetings.
The Angelinas would start their first season in the NWSL with an important victory against the powerful North Carolina team in a match that was defined by two early goals from Vanessa Gilles and Jun Endo for the locals. The Courage managed to discount in the second period through Debinha, but it did not reach them.
Portland begins the tournament with a win at home against the Kansas City team that went blank. Morgan Weaver, Christine Sinclair and Sophia Smith scored the goals that gave the Thorns the first three points of the tournament and they look pretty solid.
Chicago and Louisville staged a lively game that gave us the first “weather delay” of the season, because due to bad weather, the game was suspended for an hour. The early goals were made by Ella Stevens and Bianca St. Georges for the hosts and Emily Fox pulled one back for the visit.
The current champions present themselves with a victory against OL Reign in a match that had Ashley Sanchez as a figure. Those from Washington managed to prevail against the Reign with goals from Sánchez and Ashley Hatch. On the other hand, Rose Lavelle discounted for the visit.
Gotham FC took a resounding victory on the road against the Orlando Pride team that looks like one of the weakest teams in this league. On this occasion McCall Zerboni, Margaret Purce and Kristie Mewis were in charge of scoring for Gotham and thus starting the season on the right foot.
The Dash team fell in their home debut of the season against the San Diego Wave who also started their first season with three points. A solitary goal from Jodie Taylor in the final stretch of the game was enough for them to take the match against a Dash diminished by the off-field situation that his still DT, James Clarkson, is going through.
