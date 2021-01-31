AD Alcorcón, the bottom of the Second Division, continues to strengthen itself to seek salvation. Tonight he announced the addition of 22-year-old Nigerian Kelechi Nwakali. Huesca’s attacking midfielder arrives on loan to the pottery entity. Nwakali has played in two seasons less than 300 minutes with the Huesca team spread over ten games.

Formerly this right-handed player had developed his sports career in the Netherlands. There he played for MVV Maastricht, in the Second Division, two seasons playing more than 3,500 minutes in 34 games in which he scored six goals. He also played for Venlo in the First Division, nine games. With the Porto subsidiary he played almost 900 minutes spread over 16 games.

Nwakali also He has worn the Nigeria U23 jersey. His natural position is attacking midfielder, but he can also play winger. This young Nigerian will have Boateng, Juanma or Hugo Fraile as main competitors for a place in the starting eleven. It is the third incorporation of the Alcorcón after those of Dani Ojeda and Carlos Embalo.