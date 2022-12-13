The Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) wrongly spent almost 11 million euros in government money on a severance scheme for staff. This has been announced by Minister of Agriculture Piet Adema (Christian Union) reported late last week to the House of Representatives. Because the NVWA did not comply with the conditions of the scheme, the money paid out had to be repaid later from its own pocket and could not declare this to the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Adema relies on an investigation by the House for Whistleblowers, a hotline for tipsters, which shows that the NVWA has violated the rules. It is striking that Adema endorses the conclusion of this study, because a few years ago his ministry was still of the opinion that the NVWA had done nothing wrong.

In March 2014, the NVWA announced a severance scheme for staff on its intranet. Through the scheme, she wanted to encourage “reassignment and promotion” of employees within the national government, according to the investigation by the House for Whistleblowers. An important condition of the scheme: the vacant positions had to be filled by replacement personnel from other organizations within the national government. Departing NVWA employees received a maximum of 75,000 euros.

But often no new staff was recruited. No replacement was found for 135 employees of the more than 250, while this is required according to the rules. An NVWA inspector sounded the alarm about this internally. In May 2018, the NVWA inspector also raised the issue with the Ministry of Agriculture, under which the NVWA now falls.

In addition to the inspector, the Ministry of Economic Affairs also criticizes the NVWA’s working method. For example, the supervisor regularly sends staff who want to take special leave until a replacement is in sight. According to an official of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, this is “at very odds” with the laws and regulations, the House for Whistleblowers writes in its investigation. The House was given access to the mail traffic between various ministries and the NVWA.

At the end of July 2018, the Ministry of Agriculture informed the NVWA inspector that it was conducting an external investigation into his report. Three months later, the results are known: the NVWA has done nothing wrong. No “malpractice” was found.

The whistleblower does not accept it and goes to the House for Whistleblowers. The House takes up his report and comes to a completely different conclusion: the NVWA has violated the law and has not “handled government money in a careful and lawful manner”.

The Ministry of Agriculture tells the House for Whistleblowers that the incorrect use of the scheme has not led to “an increase in workload and/or problems”. It acknowledges that “experienced, good employees” have left. The ministry states that the severance scheme has nonetheless led to the influx and promotion of new employees, and that this has benefited the ‘production and atmosphere’.