More than half of the restaurants, retailers and cafeterias do not properly state whether their unpackaged products contain allergens. As a result, people with a food allergy may be at risk, says the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) in response to its own research.

The NVWA conducted research at 13,000 restaurants, cafeterias, bakeries and other companies where unpackaged food is sold. The service calls the results ‘worrying’: the information provision was not in order in 60 percent. Restaurants and companies that sell unpackaged food are required to state which allergens are contained in a product. “They fall short in this respect,” says Diane Bouhuijs, spokesperson for the NVWA. ,,We think that the business community should really pay more attention to this and pay closer attention.” Last year, the same type of research was carried out; according to the NVWA, hardly any improvement can be seen.

Gluten and nuts

Allergens are substances in food that can cause some people to have an allergic reaction, sometimes these reactions can be life-threatening. According to the NVWA, 400,000 people have a food allergy. Gluten, nuts and milk are examples of products that can trigger an allergic reaction.

To prevent this, companies that sell food must indicate in advance which allergens have been processed. This can be done both in writing (via cards in the display case or on the menu) and orally (by indicating that staff can be contacted for questions).

At bakers, butchers and ice cream parlors (what the NVWA calls craft shops), almost 48 percent meet the conditions. In the hospitality industry, such as restaurants, hotels and cafeterias, this is 41 percent. In retail (supermarkets and toko's): 38 percent. At health care institutions, 65 percent is compliant. Written warnings or fines have been imposed on companies where things have not gone well.

Employees not informed about allergens

There is also a small bright spot: slightly more companies provided better information in 2022 via a menu or a sign. “But we also see that the allergen information is sometimes incomplete and sometimes even partially incorrect. It also happens that the information is in a place where consumers cannot reach it, for example in a company computer. You increasingly see the sign ‘do you have an allergy, ask for our employees’, but upon further inquiry it turns out that the employees are not well aware of the allergens.”

Anyone can look up the results of the survey at catering establishments from April via the website of the NVWA. “In this way, everyone can see the state of the food safety of controlled companies in the Netherlands.” The results of craft and retail will follow later.