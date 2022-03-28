The Dutch Association for a Voluntary End of Life (NVVE) is concerned about the increase in the number of palliative sedations in the Netherlands. In seven years, that number has increased from 18 to over 22 percent of all deaths. This means that one in five Dutch people now dies after the doctor has applied palliative sedation.

Palliative sedation lowers the consciousness of a terminal patient. He eventually dies from his condition and because no more water or food is administered.

The increase in recent years is striking, according to the NVVE, because the population composition has not changed significantly during this period and the number of deaths due to euthanasia does not rise sharply. A possible explanation is the greater attention ‘to palliative care and to the relief of pain on the deathbed’. The Dutch also want more control over the end of life.

However, there are also signs 'that doctors are avoiding a request for euthanasia and opting for palliative sedation, partly because euthanasia can have criminal consequences', the NVVE states. According to the organization, palliative sedation should not become a shortcut for euthanasia.

Research results

Research was conducted into the increase in 2019. The first findings showed a relatively strong increase among elderly patients and cancer patients who were treated by the general practitioner. In 2021, the minister reported that the investigation was delayed. So far, the results have still not been shared with the House of Representatives.

In a letter to the standing parliamentary committee on Health, Welfare and Sport, the NVVE insists that the minister publish an investigation into the increase. The House Committee will discuss various topics related to palliative care on March 31, but palliative sedation is not yet on the agenda.

