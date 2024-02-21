AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 02/21/2024 – 19:48

Microchip maker Nvidia, a rising star on Wall Street driven by artificial intelligence, had revenue of US$22 billion (R$108.45 billion) in the November-January mobile quarter, a 265% increase over the same period of the previous year.

This value is much higher than expected by the market and by the company itself. Net profit reached US$12.3 billion (R$60.63 billion), an increase of 769% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In one year, the group from Santa Clara, California, earned almost US$61 billion (R$300.7 billion) and multiplied its profit sixfold, reaching almost US$30 billion (R$147.9 billion), according to its earnings release published this Wednesday (21) after the New York Stock Exchange closed.

In after-hours electronic trading on Wall Street, Nvidia shares soared more than 10%.

Unknown to the general public for a year, the American company manufactures video cards, processors initially designed for the demands of video games.

These components have become indispensable for developers of generative artificial intelligence models, such as OpenAI, Meta or Google, as they offer the computing power necessary to deal with large amounts of data.

These Nvidia graphics cards power servers in data processing centers, a sector that has become the group's main customer, with quarterly revenue that quadrupled in one year, reaching US$18.4 billion (R$90, 7 billion).

“The new generation of computing and generative AI is a turning point. Demand is exploding across the world from companies, industries and nations,” said Jensen Huang, founder and president of Nvidia, quoted in the statement.