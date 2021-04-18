Nvidia seems increasingly focused on improving your RTX technology through AI processing. Although they have already used this technique extensively on your DLSS 2.0, one of the most cutting-edge technologies of the moment in PC, it has not been until recently that they have begun to use it in ray tracing.

This technology is called RESIST, an algorithm that gets its name from the acronym formed by Reservoir-based Spatio-Temporal Importance Resampling, and was introduced a year ago by Nvidia as an AI algorithm capable of rendering millions of dynamic lights in video games with RTX in real time.

Nvidia’s New RTX Algorithm Enables One Million Dynamic Lights In Video Games

Despite Nvidia’s promising premise, ReSTIR was still too green at the time of its announcement to be applied in video games, and its resource cost too high. However, this week Nvidia has revealed your new RTX lighting technology, which, to the surprise of many, includes a much more optimized version of ReSTIR.

Theoretically, one of the performance advantages of this technology is that while the initial cost of resources can be high, it does not vary regardless of the number of RTX lights used in the game. So it could allow rendering a number of dynamic lights never seen before in video game, allowing more realistic graphics and making life easier for artists and programmers.

Finally, one of the most interesting aspects of this technology is that will not be limited to Nvidia RTX cardsIf not, it will also be available for AMD cards and consoles that support ray tracing, such as Xbox Series X and S.