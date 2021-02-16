Just a few days ago we were talking about how some retailers were joining the reseller trend, showing the first unauthorized increases in the starting price of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPUs. However, the company has already assured that it will try to take action on the matter to ensure that the cards available as of February 25 remain at their established price at official distributors, encrypted already at 335 euros.

And is that NVIDIA tries to avoid this type of actions, with a policy that seeks that, at least the first units are sold under the recommended prices. However, this control has been quite imprecise, with some quite malicious retailers resorting to small tricks such as canceling orders to “meet” the agreed sales quantity, to proceed with a price increase on new reservations.

Without having specified anything for the moment, NVIDIA is expected to offer some greater control to try to ensure the sales of your cards. Although gamers will still have to compete with the huge sum of resellers and miners, who like them, will seek to get hold of this hardware in the most economical way possible.

Unfortunately, it seems almost certain that inventory shortage will once again be the main protagonist given the still scarce availability of semiconductors.

In fact, since The Verge have been able to make an inquiry to NVIDIA, confirming that the company this time will not offer a Founder’s Edition version of the RTX 3060, limiting the availability of the card to third-party channels. Thus, as reported, orders will be opened the same day 25 from 18:00 (peninsula time) at all distributors.

What to expect from the GeForce RTX 3060

As they have shared since Tom’s Hardware Y VideoCardzFor those who have already had access to these graphics cards, RTX 3060 models produced by third-party graphics card manufacturers will run with 3,584 CUDA cores and a 1.32 GHz base clock, with a 1.78 GHz boost clock.

So, as we anticipated previously, these GPUs will have 12 GB of GDDR6 VRAM with a 192-bit memory interface, adding more video memory than the RTX 3060 Ti. Although it should be noted that despite increasing the GDDR6 memory, the memory interface will be less than current GPUs. A difference that we will see again in the CUDA cores, although in reverse, with a GeForce 3060 Ti that will add a total of with 4,864 limited to a maximum of 1.67 GHz. In this way, the final power consumption of the RTX 3060 will be 170W, requiring a 550W power supply, slightly less than the 3060 Ti.

Lastly, although NVIDIA has yet to confirm the number of dedicated ray-tracing cores for the new GeForce RTX 3060s, all indications are that we could expect a value close to 28 RT cores and 112 Tensor cores since the GPU has 28 compute units.