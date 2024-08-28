Nvidia’s accounts in suspense, the announcement risks sending the markets into a tailspin

All the attention of the market today is aimed at Nvidiawhich will reveal its quarterly numbers after the markets close. The company, which alternates its position among the top three most valuable U.S. companies, has become the face of the boom of artificial intelligence. Investors use its quarterly earnings as a litmus test for the state of AI investment. With four consecutive quarters of triple-digit annual growth, it’s no surprise there’s some anxiety ahead of the results.

From the introduction of ChatGPT In November 2022, the hype around artificial intelligence has taken over Wall Street. Everyone wants to be at the forefront of this technological revolution, pushing investments to dizzying levels. As in the gold rush of the past, however, the real winners have not been the gold miners, but the shovel salesmen. In this context, Nvidia has shone, with its chips becoming essential for powering advanced AI applications.

The numbers speak for themselves: from the presentation of ChatGPTthe market capitalization of Nvidia has increased by more than $2.7 trillion, with an impressive increase in share value of approximately 700%. In comparison, the S&P 500 has grown “only” 45%. In the last year alone, Nvidia has seen a 174% increase, contributing about 20% of the entire increase in the S&P 500.

Today, the anticipation for its results is palpable: it is estimated that a single announcement of Nvidia could swing the index by 1.3%, an impact comparable to that of a meeting of the Federal Reserve. This is not only due to its weight in the index, second only to Applebut also for the role of thermometer that it plays in the demand for related products to the AI. The sector of semiconductorsin fact, represents the first weight in the S&P 500, with a share of 11%, while the broader technology and communications sector covers 40% of the index.

Super Micro Computer Under Pressure

Meanwhile, in another corner of the tech sector, Super Micro Computer suffered a sharp correction, initially dropping 9% during the session, eventually closing with a more modest loss of 2.6%. The pressure came from Hindenburg Researchwhich disclosed a short position on SMCI, accusing the firm of accounting manipulation.

In the report, Hindenburg stated: “SMCI has benefited from being an early mover, but still faces significant accounting, governance and compliance challenges, and offers an inferior product that is now under threat from more credible competition.”

This is not the first time that Hindenburg has shaken the market with its explosive reports. Among the most famous cases:

Nikola Corporation (2020): Fraud allegations led to stock crash and regulatory investigations.

(2020): Fraud allegations led to stock crash and regulatory investigations. Lordstown Motors : Allegations of misleading claims on EV bookings.

: Allegations of misleading claims on EV bookings. DraftKings (2021): Involvement in illegal gambling operations through unregulated affiliates.

(2021): Involvement in illegal gambling operations through unregulated affiliates. Adani Group (2023): Large-scale market manipulation and accounting fraud, severely impacting the Indian market.

(2023): Large-scale market manipulation and accounting fraud, severely impacting the Indian market. Icahn Enterprises (2023): Accusations of questionable financial maneuvers, with less than transparent accounting practices.

These examples show how influential the Hindenburg Reports can be, triggering strong reactions in the markets and putting the financial integrity of the targeted companies under scrutiny.

Europe: German slowdown doesn’t scare. What drives consumers around the world

After Monday’s sell-off, markets seem to be timidly rebounding. Although attention is still focused on upcoming events, such as the quarterly NvidiaUS GDP and inflation data in both Europe and America, investors found reasons to return to buying.

In Europe, the slowdown of the German economy does not seem to worry investors, with the main indices managing to close the day higher. Berlin recorded a 0.1% contraction in GDP in the second quarter on a quarterly basis, with flat growth (0%) on an annual basis.

The German economy continues to struggle to recover steadily, alternating between small rebounds and contractions since the fourth quarter of 2022. However, there are reasons for cautious optimism. Although the quarterly figure confirms preliminary readings, the year-on-year growth shows a slight improvement compared to the initial estimates, which predicted a 0.1% contraction. This effectively ends three consecutive quarters of annual contraction.

In Germany, the GfK reported an unexpected drop in its consumer confidence index for September, which fell by -3.4 points to -22.0, the lowest level in the last four months, beating expectations for an increase to -18.2.

US: Positive signals from consumers. Technology drives earnings

In the United States, however, the survey of Conference Board revealed an improvement in consumer confidence, with the index rising to 103.3, beating the forecast (100.7). American consumers appear less concerned about a possible recession and expect lower inflation (4.9% compared to the previous 5.3%), as well as a slightly weakening labor market. This picture is in line with the prevailing market narrative after the Jackson Hole symposium.

Despite the pressure on rise in yieldsthe technology sector led the gains, with particular strength in the semiconductor sector.

*Italian Market Analyst at eToro