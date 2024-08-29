Quarterly, Nvidia does not disappoint expectations and AI is still popular

When you are identified among the titles most important on the planet, capable of influencing the markets, it becomes mandatory to obtain results and keep one’s reputation intact, and Nvidia has done it again, beating expectations across the board and proving that demand for AI remains solid.



THE revenues increased 122% from the previous year to $30.04 billion, while data center revenue grew 154% to $26.3 billion, both beating estimates. Nvidia also announced a further $50 billion buyback program, signaling its confidence in the future after closing the quarter with a huge cash balance of $34.8 billion.

What the CEO Jensen Huang and his team are doing at Nvidia is nothing short of remarkable. They are taking full advantage of the AI ​​revolution and continue to deliver results every single quarter. The biggest names in global tech are spending big. Meta, Microsoft and Alphabet they’re all increasing capital expenditures and the money goes directly to Nvidia, because they’re the best in the business.

His Outlook once again beat expectations and, after fearing delays, still forecasts several billion dollars in revenue from its new Blackwell chips. The market may be disappointed not to have seen a rise in forecasts, given the now nearly unattainable expectations, but the bottom line is that the long-term story remains intact, demand remains enormous, and the force of nature (and tech) that is Nvidia continues to advance.

*Market Analyst at eToro