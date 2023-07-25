Nvidia has announced a new partnership with the University GameDev League, a competition organized by Nine66 involving universities from around the world in the field of game development, with the aim of actively supporting the search for the best students who will be the game developers and designers of the future. The final will be in August and will see the two best teams compete in Riyadh on the latest generation of Nvidia hardware. Launched in March 2023, the GameDev League competition is a hunt for the best game design talent from around the world. This competition offers students a unique opportunity to showcase their skills against hundreds of other aspiring game developers from around the world.

The University GameDev League, a five-month competition, brought together over 250 participants from 35 universities and 16 countries to compete in a series of challenges on different levels: each month the teams received a challenge from sponsors based on a specific theme, from designing an entire experience through a single screen to developing a game using the blockchain. Chantelle Tavid, Head of Marketing at Nvidia MENAT, said, “Supporting initiatives like the University GameDev League from a fast-growing area of ​​gaming globally is one of the many ways we help nurture and develop the community. We are committed to supporting the next generation of game developers by enabling our GeForce RTX GPUs to unleash their full potential with the backing of the most powerful devices, and we see the University GameDev League as the perfect opportunity to showcase your talents.”

The two best teams will fly to Riyadh, where they will compete for the grand prize using the latest game development technologies. The final challenge has just been announced: the two teams will have to develop a 3D fighting game with Unity or Unreal Engine 5 inspired by titles such as Virtua Fighter or Tekken, making the best use of Nvidia technologies such as Nvidia Reflex and Nvidia DLSS. The final will be held during Gamers8, an eight-week (July to September) esports tournament. Over 1.5 million visitors attended the event last year and a similar number of attendees is expected this year. Christian Atack, VP Business Development & Partnerships at Nine66, says: “Our University GameDev League encourages talent in game design. Confident in the importance of nurturing and nurturing young talent, we empower students through this project to express their creativity and game design skills. Our partnership with Nvidia has further strengthened our goal: using the Nvidia Studio platform and industry-leading cutting-edge gaming technologies, we can together build a robust game development ecosystem.”