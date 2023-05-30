Artificial Intelligence for the new infotainment systems that will be based on Nvidia technology. The technology company has in fact signed an agreement with MediaTek, a leading innovator in connectivity and multimedia, to offer drivers and passengers new experiences inside the car and in particular as regards multimedia systems.

Infotainment with artificial intelligence

The deal sees Invidia’s graphics card GPU chiplets integrated by MediaTek with automakers’ systems-on-chip (SoC). By leveraging NVIDIA’s core expertise in artificial intelligence, the cloud, graphics technology, and software ecosystem and pairing it with NVIDIA’s advanced driver assistance systems, MediaTek will be able to strengthen the capabilities of its Dimension Auto platform. “NVIDIA is a world-renowned pioneer and industry leader in artificial intelligence and computing. With this partnership, our collaborative vision is to provide a global one-stop shop for the automotive industry, designing the next generation of intelligent, always-connected vehicles.”said Rick Tsai, CEO of MediaTek. “Through this special collaboration with NVIDIA, together we will be able to offer a truly unique platform for the vehicle of the compute-intensive, software-defined future.”

A collaboration to transform the automotive sector

“Artificial intelligence and accelerated computing are fueling the transformation of the entire automotive industry”Huang said. “The combination of MediaTek’s industry-leading system on chip and NVIDIA’s GPU and AI software technologies will enable new user experiences, enhanced security, and new connected services for all vehicle segments, from luxury to entry-level.”

The fruits of the collaboration

This collaboration enables MediaTek’s automotive customers to offer cutting-edge NVIDIA RTX graphics and advanced AI capabilities, as well as safety features enabled by NVIDIA DRIVE software, for all vehicle types. According to Gartner, SoCs for infotainment and instrument clusters used in vehicles are projected to reach $12 billion in 2023. MediaTek’s Dimensity Auto platform draws on its decades of experience in mobile computing, high-speed connectivity, entertainment and the wider Android ecosystem. The platform includes the Dimension Auto Cockpit, which supports intelligent multiple displays, high dynamic range cameras and audio processing, so drivers and passengers can seamlessly interact with the cockpit and infotainment systems.