NVIDIA he announced date and time relating to yours conference at CES 2024: the event will take place on January 8 starting at 5pm Italian time, but the company has not revealed any details regarding what will be presented on that occasion.

During the last edition of CES NVIDIA announced the RTX 4070 Ti and the 40 line for laptops, so this time it could be the turn of the RTX 40 Super series, which has been talked about for several months now although in the absence of official confirmation.

According to what was reported last month by the well-known leaker kopite7kimi, the Super versions of the 40 series models will be presented at CES 2024 and will be characterized by a increase in performance as well as an improvement in energy efficiency.