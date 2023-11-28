













The first detail you should know is that three games will get NVIDIA DLSS support and are Gangs of Sherwood, Last Train Home and Satisfactory.

Gangs of Sherwood will have DLSS 2 and DLAA. If you play with a 40 series GPU you will get a 66% better performance playing at the highest settings. Then, Last Train Home You also get DLSS 2. Satisfactorywhich now runs on Unreal Engine 5, also has DLSS 2 and DLAA.

The other highlight of this week is that those who make a NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU of the 40 series, from the time we write this note until January 22, 2024, you will get three months of the PC Game Pass service.

Source: NVIDIA

Thanks to this agreement, players will have access to a library of games with which they can take advantage of their new GPU. It is worth emphasizing that the GPUs that are included in this promotion are the 4060, 4060 Ti, 4070, 4070 Ti, 4080 and 4090.

Is there an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050?

For a long time, the GeForce GTX 1050 ti GPU was an entry-level option for many gamers who were just building a PC. It was cheap, productive and did the job in a very basic way,

The point is that in the generations that followed, this desktop model began to be abandoned. Normally you would find it for laptops. In the most recent series, 30 and 40, it was possible to find that we had 3050 and 4050 only in laptops.

So, if you are looking for an NVIDIA GeForce 4050, you can only find it, at this time, on laptops. Although they are the entry model, that does not mean that they cannot run certain important games in good resolution and at 30 frames per second.

