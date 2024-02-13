NVIDIA recalls that Smalland: Survive the Wilds will be released from early access on February 15th, while Skull and Bones will be released on February 16th with DLSS 2 & Ray Tracing.

NVIDIA announced that three new titles are now supported by the DLSS ! Precisely, this week Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden with DLSS 3, Smalland: Survive the Wilds and Skull and Bones with DLSS 2 will be available. NVIDIA has also released new Game Ready Drivers that will optimize the gaming experience in Skull and Bones.

Available today, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden with DLSS 3

The protagonists of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is available now with DLSS 3, DLSS 2, Reflex and DLAA.

As indicated, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden in 4Kwith maximum settings enabled, will get a 1.8x performance increase on average if you use a 4000-series GPU.

This DLSS update ensures owners of the GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 SUPER can go beyond 144 FPS in 4K. However, if you have a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER you can expect to reach 120 FPS. Finally, those who play using a GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER can aim for over 100 FPS.

It's not just the frame rate that is quality, but the entire game: here is our review of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden.