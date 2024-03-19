California (dpa)

Chip company Nvidia wants to expand its technology-leading role for artificial intelligence applications, with a new generation of its computing platform.

Company President Jensen Huang presented the system, called Blackwell, at the company's GTC developer conference in San Jose, California, on Monday.

“Blackwell is the engine powering this new industrial revolution,” Huang said in his keynote speech, through artificial intelligence.

The system is described as being four times more powerful than the current Grace Hopper generation when teaching artificial intelligence.

Nvidia's computer systems dominate training artificial intelligence in data centers.

The company also wants to expand its role in generating content with the help of artificial intelligence.

Huang said Blackwell's system is 30 times better at this than Hopper.

Huang was convinced that in the future, most content would not be pre-created from storage, but would be created fresh by artificial intelligence software based on the current situation, and NVIDIA developed the computer system for this future.

With Grace Hopper, for example, it was possible to train the ChatGPT AI platform within three months using 8,000 Nvidia chips and a power consumption of 15 megawatts, Huang said.

With Blackwell, this can be achieved simultaneously with 2,000 chips and 4 megawatts of electricity. NVIDIA also wants to promote the use of so-called “digital twins,” where companies can simulate their entire business digitally.

Huang said that before something is built in the real world, it will be simulated digitally first in the future. NVIDIA is also focusing on robotics. He added: “Everything that moves will be robotic.”