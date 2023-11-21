In the last year, artificial intelligence has crowned two companies above all. One, OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, is mired in an unprecedented self-destructive crisis since the dismissal last Friday of its CEO, Sam Altman. Another, Nvidia, which manufactures the most powerful microprocessors, is experiencing days of wine and roses. This Tuesday it marked its all-time high on the stock market, where it is the fifth most valuable American company, and has presented quarterly results in which revenues and profits skyrocket.

The microprocessor company achieved revenue of $18.12 billion (€16.6 billion) in the third quarter of its fiscal year, which ended on October 29, 2023. That figure more than triples that of the same period a year ago (up 206%) and represents 34% more than in the previous quarter, which was already by far the record for the company.

“Our strong growth reflects the broad transition from the general-purpose industrial platform to accelerated computing and generative AI,” Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, said in a statement.

The profit set a quarterly record of 9,243 million dollars, an impressive jump that represents multiplying by 13.6 times the 680 million of the same period of the previous year. Earnings per share for the quarter were $3.71, more than 12 times higher than a year ago and 50% higher than the previous quarter.

In the accumulated of the first nine months of the year, the company increases its income by 85%, up to 38,819 million dollars and sixfold its net profit to 17,475 million dollars. With computing demand skyrocketing and no clear competitor in higher-powered microprocessors, Nvidia’s margins are impressive.

The impact that artificial intelligence could have on Nvidia was evident the day it presented its first quarter results and forecasts for the second, which caught everyone by surprise. “In the more than 15 years that we have been doing this work, we have never seen a guide like the one that Nvidia has just presented with outlook for the second quarter that, by all accounts, has been cosmological and that has annihilated expectations,” they wrote Bernstein analysts in a report sent to clients. Thanks to this, he entered the club with a trillion dollars of stock market value, to which only Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google) and Amazon belong. This Tuesday it was worth 1.23 billion.

The company conveys the idea that there is business for a while. “The big ones startups of language models, consumer Internet companies and global cloud service providers were the first to move, and the next waves are beginning to form. National and regional cloud service providers are investing in AI clouds to serve local demand, enterprise software companies are adding AI co-pilots and assistants to their platforms, and enterprises are creating custom AI to automate the largest industries. in the world,” the head of Nvidia said in the statement. “The era of generative AI is taking off,” he concludes.

All in all, the results have not impressed the market, especially since it forecasts revenues of $20 billion for the fourth quarter, which implies that growth is slowing down compared to the third. For this reason, the price has reacted slightly downward outside of normal market hours.

