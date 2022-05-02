NVIDIA recently took its next steps in researching path tracing for video games, with recent examples shown at GDC 2022. It is clear that the best graphics card maker is focusing on using a more advanced version of real-time rendering for future titles on the PC platform. That said, what is the path tracing?

Simply put, path tracing is a more advanced form of ray tracing that relies on simulating the path of light bouncing off a single pixel in random directions for more faithful reproduction. The rays are tracked over many bounces, from the light source to the target object instead of being tracked linearly.

The Unreal Engine has long supported path tracing: with this technology it is possible to notice the depth and softness of the shadows, the photorealistic nature of the textures representing different materials, as well as the vibration of the light.

So what’s the difference between ray tracing and path tracing? Ray tracing works as the name suggests: rays of light are simulated and then traced from their origin to their end point. In contrast, path tracing sees a single beam traced that bounces between its point of origin and the target to propagate in random directions.

(3/10) This is real-time path tracing research. 30-bounce path tracing in a scene with ~ 3B instanced triangles. pic.twitter.com/bs9MxHnwUS – Aaron Lefohn (@aaronlefohn) March 29, 2022



For the developer, then this means having simpler scenarios with less programming because instead of having to place lights and create a series of layers, they will simply insert the lights into a scene, insert the materials and let the path tracing do the rest. This should allow developers to spend more time creating interesting visuals instead of making the visual math work.

For the player it also means less time spent tweaking game settings to achieve acceptable game performance. Without a doubt, path tracing will help improve the gaming experience.

Source: Gamespot