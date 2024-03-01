With the result of this 6th (March 1st), the company became the 3rd most valuable on Wall Street, behind only Microsoft and Apple

The market value of Nvidia shares closed this Friday (1st March 2024) for the first time above US$ 2 trillion (R$ 9.9 trillion). With this, the big tech becomes the 3rd largest in securities trading, behind only Microsoft and Apple.

Nvidia benefited after the computer manufacturing company hardware Dell makes optimistic estimate. From then on, Nvidia shares rose 3.2%, reaching an all-time high for the maker of chips for video games and artificial intelligence technologies.

Nvidia products are used by companies that have created artificial intelligence solutions, such as OpenAI – from ChatGPT, and Google.

On February 21, the big tech released the financial statement with net profit of US$29.76 billion in 2023, which is equivalent to a growth of 491% compared to 2022. Total revenue was US$60.92 billion, an increase of 126% compared to the previous year. last year.

In the 4th quarter of 2023, net profit was US$12.84 billion, an increase of 486% compared to the same period in 2022. Revenue was US$22.1 billion, an increase of 265% in the same period of comparison.