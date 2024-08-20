Nvidia, a scenario that does not let investors sleep soundly

Nvidia to the test of quarterly accounts. On August 28, the company will release its first quarter accounts for fiscal year 2025. An important date for investors, together with the probable rate cut by the Federal Reserve, to test the market resilience of the protagonist of the revolution linked to artificial intelligence.

Analysts’ expectations are for another solid quarter as its chip high-end graphics processing units, which are most commonly used for running demanding workloads driven by generative AI tech, continue to see strong demand.

Revenue for the three months just ended is expected to be around $28.55 billion, or 2.1 times the year-ago period. Earnings are estimated at about $0.64 per share, up exponentially from $0.27 in the same quarter last year.

According to experts, the business of data center powered by chips from Nvidia is still the main driver of the company’s earnings, driven by the processing platform GpuHopper and end-to-end network solutions InfiniBandas customers across industries have invested in training and interfacing models and generative AI.

The main players operating in the cloud, from Amazon to Google to Microsoftwere the biggest customers of AI chipbut the demand has also expanded towards other sectors in fact all companies are now oriented towards investing in generative AI tools to enhance their business models and simplify processes in all fields starting from the healthcare one.

In the first quarter, analysts expect data center sales to have grown to $22.6 billion, up nearly five-fold from the previous year. Product offerings also Hopper Of Nvidia is improving and this will probably help the second quarter revenues where the forecasts indicate a positive scenario given that Nvidia, compared to its competitors, is able to produce while containing costs and could also benefit from a more favorable product mix oriented towards complex products for data centers and higher sales related to software.

Considering the current market price of Nvidia titles at $130 per share (after the stock split), +162% since the beginning of 2024, its value is equal to about 48 times the consensus earnings estimated in the fiscal year 2025 and about 35 times the earnings of the fiscal year 2026. For analysts these are not unreasonable multiples, considering the dizzying growth of the company. However, there are some risks to take into account. In fact, the GPU demand may easeas the initial training phase of large AI language models slows down.

After the models are formed, the usage phase of the latter could shift towards lower power requirements or even on-device capabilities, reducing the growth in GPU demand. In addition, competitors are also sharpening their weapons and players such as amd They are investing heavily to recover ground as investments in AI will continue to be high.