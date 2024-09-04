The US Department of Justice has sent a subpoena to NVIDIA regarding the start of an antitrust investigation into the artificial intelligence sector The news, reported by Bloomberg, was given 24 minutes after the opening of the markets, causing a real earthquake, which made NVIDIA lose more than 9% of its market value, equivalent to hundreds of billions of dollars, of which 279 were lost yesterday alone (the stock is also falling today).

Uncertain future

In fact, the antitrust investigation does not only concern NVIDIA, but several other companies. In any case, the GeForce manufacturer is certainly the most exposedconsidering that it is one of the companies with the highest market value in the world.

The subpoena is legally binding and can precede a formal complaint against the company, which as you know has grown enormously thanks to the sale of chips dedicated to artificial intelligence.

According to sources familiar with the investigation who wished to remain anonymous, the Department of Justice is concerned about NVIDIA’s anti-competitive behavior, namely that it has blocked its ability to turn to other suppliers, penalizing those who have decided to use chips other than its own.

His company responded that the Its position in the AI ​​market is based solely on the quality of its productswhich are ahead of the competition: “NVIDIA is ahead on merit, as can be seen from the results obtained from our benchmarks and the value produced for customers, who have the freedom to choose the solution they prefer.”

The Department of Justice investigation will also review the acquisition of RunAIa company that deals with software related to AI processing. In short, this is a very big case, which could have important consequences on the market.