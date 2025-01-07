Nvidia has taken this new year with a bang, and as part of its plan to stay at the top of Artificial Intelligence, its CEO, Jensen Huang, has just announced a series of new chips, software and services, as part of its presentation during the CES 2025 technology fair held in Las Vegas (USA) this week.

At the beginning of the “Age of AI”, the company Nvidia has undoubtedly been one of the most beneficiaries due to its rapid adoption of AI and the development of products and solutions to promote the technological advancement of other companies. And Nvidia chips are among the most advanced on the market, so all Companies in the sector need its technology to advance their own projects.

This has led to be one of the most valuable companies in the worldand therefore Huang does not want to take his foot off the accelerator and continues with new projects to maintain the leadership of the sector that they have been able to enjoy in recent years. For this they have just presented a new line, offering a vision of how AI will spread throughout the economy, they point out from Bloomberg.

Nvidia’s intention is that its products are the heart of a future technological world with a billion humanoid robots, 10 million automated factories and 1.5 billion autonomous cars and trucks. Even so, Nvidia has not forgotten its origins, and in fact, one of the new features announced is for video games, with the launch of a Updating your GeForce GPUs (graphics processing units).

The new cards in the series GeForce 50 will leverage Blackwell’s ability to create even more realistic experiences for computer gamers, according to the company. The company has also explained that toyota (the world’s largest vehicle manufacturer) is now customer of Nvidia’s autonomous driving AI products and will use its Drive chips and software. They are also working with Uber to perfect autonomous driving as well.

At the same time, the company has created Nvidia Cosmos to help make robots smarter and produce fully autonomous vehicles Because this software is able to handle real-life complexities safely, Huang said.

Lastly, Nvidia also now offers a Desktop PC called Project Digits. The company equips this small $3,000 device with a single Grace Blackwell Superchip with the idea of provide developers with hardware capable of running very large AI modelswhich current laptops couldn’t handle.