NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 GPUs from the “Lovelace” series may soon undergo a production cut to pave the way for next-gen “Blackwell” graphics cards. Furthermore, according to rumors, current GPUs could experience a price drop. If the news is confirmed, the new ones NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 GPU they could therefore arrive on the market by the end of the year.

Make way for “Blackwell”

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 lineup

The indiscretion comes from Quasarzone and would come directly from South Korean experts. The green team reportedly contacted key partners to make the announcement a cut in production of current “Lovelace” GPUs with the aim of making room for the upcoming “Blackwell” GPUs.

According to experts, this operation would serve to put stocks in order, awaiting the arrival of the next NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 line-up.

NVIDIA would then intend to keep the prices of the RTX 40 unchangedwhich however could face a physiological decline: given the great demand, especially in the AI ​​field, this latest prediction may not prove to be accurate.

Apparently, the Asian market is already seeing a drop in prices for RTX 40 GPUs and in the coming months the same phenomenon could also occur on the Western market.

In any case NVIDIA would be about to move production to H100 GPUsbased on the same production process, so as to recover costs while waiting for the debut of the next generation of consumer video cards.