Nvidia does not give more, at least for the moment. The ‘queen’ of the semiconductors accumulates a decline so far this year of more than 17%, trades in the $ 114 per share, levels not seen since the end of September 2024 in a movement that contrasts with the spectacular increases of not so much time ago that they led her to be able to face You to you with the everlasting apple apple of Apple.

As investors elucidate the possible future that artificial intelligence can take, the positions in the technological giants of Wall Street see that the graphics of their actions are dyed red without being able to stop the bleeding. In a single stock market, Nvidia erased on Monday almost 265,000 million dollars of market value by infected with existing pessimism with respect to the US variable rent at a time like the current one in which big names such as Alphabet, Meta, Apple or Amazon normalize its price multiples after the increases of 2024. ‘Seven magnificent’ are left so far this year about 10% of value, yes, after firing in the last twelve months more than 67%

Next to these Titans, Other actions that work with artificial intelligence have also lost value in a drastic way in recent hours despite the slight recovery that they have used during the first bars of this Tuesday’s session. Super Micro left more than 13%, as well as Astera Labsone of the main manufacturers at the global level of connectivity semiconductors for artificial intelligence and cloud data centers. Other companies more focused on the negotiated chip production such as Broadcom, Arm Holdings or Marvel Technology fail to leave behind the volatility they have presented in recent hours.

Nvidia has lost more than 708,000 million dollars in market capitalization since the low -cost AI of Deepseek caused a storm in the markets at the end of January. And despite the fact that the Nvidia dome says that the firm will benefit from this current long -term situation, the reality is that the group has seen fading more than 900,000 million from the maximum capitalization in the 3.66 billion dollars.

At the moment, the American company is more than 9% above the minimums of early summer of 2024 when it was below $ 100 per share, although the value is at levels not seen since September last year. Today, the per, which are the times that the benefit is collected in the price of the action, of Nvidia is 24.6 times, which means negotiate with a slight discount Regarding 25 times of Nasdaq 100. according to the market consensus of FACTSETthis ratio will continue to be reduced as the group manages to normalize their business and the figures settle until 15.8 times that are expected with the benefits of 2029.

Of the 58 analysis signatures that cover the value at the moment, the target consensus price is at $ 175 per share, which means having a 20% bullish potential. The recommendation of the experts, despite the fluctuations, has not changed in recent weeks, and bet on ‘buy’ the title.

Trump’s blow to Nvidia?

With everything and with it, the special case of Nvidia not only has to do with the wave of generalized sales around technology, but also with specific problems of the company that have more to do with the fear that the Donald Trump administration imposes more tariffs on imports from China and, complementarily, adopt more restrictive measures to exports that threaten to end the Nvidia business in China. According to Bloomberg, Singapore officials are currently investigating several lots of servers imported by Malaysia contained Nvidia products, whose sale is prohibited in the Asian giant, and if that servers ended, finally, in other countries that were the nation of Southeast Asia.

“The main risk of this situation is for the United States government to take measures to Prohibit the sale of all Nvidia chips in China“, warns of its customers one of the analysts of the Japanese investment bank Mizuho.