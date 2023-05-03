













NVIDIA shows how GeForce RTX 4070 makes Redfall run at 100 FPS on PC

It is worth noting that redfall it will have support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 as well as NVIDIA Reflex thanks to the latest drivers that are already available through the GeForce Experience application, which is very easy to use.

According to NVIDIA, when you enable the DLSS 3 option, Bethesda’s game performance is sped up by at least 71% on the GeForce RTX 4090, reaching up to 188 FPS at 4K with all settings maxed out.

With other GPUs of the same series, the game of Bethesda you can easily achieve over 100 frames per second with 4K. Here’s a performance chart with and without the use of DLSS.

NVIDIA is not only preparing for Redfall, but also for the Diablo IV server slam

We already told you that NVIDIA it will give you a very special experience now that you play redfall using a GeForce RTX 40-series GPU, however, the gaming experience doesn’t end there. There is still more.

From May 12 to 14, the server slam of Diablo IV and PC gamers with the correct components will be able to enable DLSS 2 which will speed up game FPS delivering better in-game detail and resolution.

by the time i arrive Diablo IV Another driver will also be released so that the Blizzard game is compatible with DLSS 3 technology, which will give the fourth installment of Diablo even more.

Other titles that will receive DLSS support will be:

showgunners (already available with DLSS 2)

Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow (May 24 with DLSS 2 and ray tracing)

System Shock (May 30 with DLSS 2)

Surely, more announcements related to DLSS and the titles with which this technology will be compatible in the near future will not be long in coming.

