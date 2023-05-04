Nvidiain anticipation of the SIGGRAPH computer graphics conference taking place in Los Angeles August 6-10, shared research related to the latest graphics technologies in the AI ​​field and not only.

Shared documents include “generative AI models that turn text into custom images; inverse rendering tools that turn still images into 3D objects; neural physics models that use AI to simulate complex 3D elements with stunning realism ; and neural rendering models that unlock new capabilities to generate visual detail in real time, powered by artificial intelligence.”

For example, we can see the AI ​​that creates images from texts (certainly not new from NVIDIA, of course). Below you can see examples of what has been achieved using a teddy bear and a teapot as subjects. NVIDIA’s technology also promises that these kinds of builds will take seconds rather than minutes.

The images generated by the AI

Very interesting is also the video showing the hair simulation of a character, perfect for a video game. As explained, “Humans have an average of 100,000 hairs on their heads, each of which reacts dynamically to the movement of the individual and their surroundings. Traditionally, creators have used physics formulas to calculate hair movement, simplifying or approximating the their movement based on available resources. That’s why the virtual characters in a big-budget movie have much more detailed hair than real-time video game avatars.”

However, NVIDIA shows a method capable of “simulate tens of thousands of hairs high-resolution and real-time using neural physics, an AI technique that teaches a neural network to predict how an object would move in the real world.”

NVIDIA has also released more details on the materials research driven by neural technology that was showcased in the latest NVIDIA GTC keynote. The paper describes an AI system that learns how light reflects off of multi-layered photorealistic materials, reducing the complexity of these assets to tiny neural networks that run in real time, allowing for the application of shaders up to 10 times faster.

The level of realism is visible in the neural-rendered teapot below, accurately representing ceramic, clear glaze, fingerprints, smudges, and even dust.





The photorealism of a teapot

Tell us, what do you think of what NVIDIA has made?