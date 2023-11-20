Specifically starting today until November 27, 2023 the Shield TV Pro will be available with a discount of 35 euros , going from 219 to 184 euros. Not only that, a free month of GeForce Ultimate is also included.

On the occasion of Black Friday NVIDIA has launched an interesting limited-time promotion for NVIDIA Shield TV Pro which you can purchase at discounted price for a limited period of time with a free one-month subscription to the Ge Force Now Ultimate cloud gaming service.

What is NVIDIA Shield TV Pro?

For those who don’t know, NVIDIA Shield TV Pro is a device multimedia streaming which allows you to watch films, TV series, sports in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos thanks to services such as Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and more. The device also upscales HD content to 4K with advanced AI, supports lossless audio and has Google Assistant built-in and compatible with Google Home and Amazon Echo.

Nvidia Shield TV Pro has an NVIDIA Tegra X1+ processor, 3GB, 16GB of expandable internal memory with USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, HDMI and two USB 3.0 ports. It also allows you to access the GeForce Now service and stream over 1,500 PC games.

What do you think, will you take advantage of the promotion proposed by NVIDIA?