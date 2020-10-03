With a billion-dollar deal, the US group causes a bang in the semiconductor industry. But not only the acquisition promises growth potential. New products should also provide impetus. From Christian Ingerl

Ttechnology, innovations and future trends – the NvidiaCEO and founder Jen-Hsun Huang has it all in his blood. In 1993, the self-made billionaire started with graphics chips for PCs, after which he mixed up the booming gaming sector. Today, the company is at the forefront when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI).

The bustling Huang is far from having reached the end of his mission. He wants to revolutionize the chip market even more and does not shy away from takeovers. Only recently, Nvidia swallowed the network chip manufacturer Mellanox and thereby strengthened its business with data centers. Thanks to the acquisition, sales jumped 50 percent to $ 3.86 billion last quarter.

A deal with a signal effect

The 57-year-old is currently causing a bang in the entire semiconductor industry. For 40 billion dollars, Nvidia wants – provided the competition authorities agree – to incorporate the British ARM. The company is thus making another giant leap in the direction of mobile computing and AI, because the British technology is in almost all smartphones around the world. According to ARM, 180 billion chips have been manufactured based on their solutions to date. They can also be found in factories or home electronics. “With ARM, we are creating the chip powerhouse of the future for AI,” explains Huang.

The future is the key word in this deal. Because it’s less about quick money and more about long-term growth. Tiny processors with low energy consumption are supposed to be used in more and more things in daily use. The potential is enormous: According to the experts at Delaware Research, the global market for AI chips will reach a volume of 83.2 billion dollars by 2027, which corresponds to an average annual growth rate of 35 percent.

The goal of Nvidia is that ultimately there is no getting around the group’s processors. This is already the case today in many areas, such as gaming. In what is now the largest entertainment industry in the world, Nvidia is a leader with its GPU computing solution.

The company has just created another sensation with the launch of a new generation of graphics cards. Due to its ampere architecture, the Geforce RTX series is up to 50 percent faster than its predecessor models.

The analysts assume that profits, which Nvidia has only developed disproportionately recently, will gain momentum again with the new products. The company itself is also looking ahead with confidence and expects record sales of $ 4.4 billion in the current third quarter – and that with rising margins at the same time.

In the near future, Nvidia is likely to rise into completely different dimensions together with ARM. Jefferies believes the merged group will generate earnings of $ 50 per share within five years. For comparison: the consensus currently expects a result for 2020 of 6.10 dollars per share.

Nvidia is already the dominant force in graphics chips, has developed a large part of the data center market and, together with ARM, would now be almost inaccessible to the competition in terms of artificial intelligence. “It’s a company with a reach unmatched by any other company in the history of technology,” Huang said.

Not exhausted yet

Although the price curve may have been pointing a little steeply recently, Nvidia shares should not be exhausted. The historical price-to-sales ratio of 17 to 19 should no longer be sufficient to adequately assess the current growth opportunities – among other things because of the almost unrivaled RTX cards. Rather, experts see a fair rating at around 22 times the sales multiple. Based on the expected next year revenues of 18.5 billion dollars, a market value of about 400 billion dollars would be justified. This results in a price potential of a quarter. If ARM is now added, at least another ten percent should come on top.

Source: BÖRSE ONLINE