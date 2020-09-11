Lately, America’s most respected listed semiconductor firm, Nvidia, introduced its new graphics chips for recreation consoles and aroused enthusiasm not solely amongst avid gamers. By Klaus Schachinger, Euro am Sonntag

The efficiency of the brand new chips needs to be twice as excessive as that of the earlier era. The costs of the three chip variants vary from $ 499 to $ 1,500. In line with analysts, the conditions for robust demand are significantly good: New video games equivalent to Microsoft’s re-released bestseller “Flight Simulator 2020” require extra graphics efficiency. For the Christmas enterprise, Microsoft and Sony will current the brand new era of their recreation consoles with a expertise for film-like sequences that was promoted by Nvidia. A whole bunch of video games are at present being developed utilizing the brand new ray tracing expertise.



Glorious: From the low in the course of the correction in March, Nvidia’s market worth has greater than doubled. There’s nonetheless potential.

Suggestion: Purchase



Goal value: 560.00 euros



Cease charge: 380.00 euros