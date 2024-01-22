L'open beta Of NVIDIA RTX Remix and now available for download: all modders will be able to download the package for free and use it for your own creations, contributing with your feedback to improve the experience.

As we saw yesterday through some images of Tomb Raider 2 with ray tracing, RTX Remix allows you to remaster the great classics precisely by applying sophisticated effects.

From full ray tracing (complete with path tracing) to DLSS, from NVIDIA Reflex to AI-based generative textures, There are many tools available to transform games and give them a renewed shine.