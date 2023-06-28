The NVIDIA RTX 5000 series they won’t hit stores until 2025according to the Road map published by the company, updated with respect to previous estimates that spoke of the possible debut during the autumn of next year.

While the release of the NVIDIA RTX 4060 8 GB is still awaited, in short, it seems that the manufacturer wants to give itself more time than the traditional two years to prepare the architecture that will replace the current Ada Lovelace of the 4000 series.

The reasons behind this possible decision are currently obscure, however the stagnant sales of the RTX 4070 should have suggested a greater concern in bringing the next generation of GPUs to market.

Perhaps, however, the question is just that and NVIDIA fears that it will not be able to package attractive video cards in terms of price / power ratio if not taking more time than usual and thus going to break an established habit.