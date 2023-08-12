Video cards RTX 50 series Of Nvidia they will use theBlackwell architecture, according to the latest rumors. It is a technology that seemed intended only for the HPC and AI sectors, but which instead seems to be used also for gaming.

Arriving no earlier than 2025, according to the company’s roadmap, the NVIDIA RTX 50 series will be produced in at least six modelsthe same amount seen for Ada Lovelace architecture but with one important difference.

The line-up will in fact include the GB202 model as the flagship device, followed by GB203, GB205, GB206 and GB207. As you can see, the current information indicates the absence of the GB204 SKU and the presence of the GB205 SKU, according to a order which should look like this: