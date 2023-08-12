Video cards RTX 50 series Of Nvidia they will use theBlackwell architecture, according to the latest rumors. It is a technology that seemed intended only for the HPC and AI sectors, but which instead seems to be used also for gaming.
Arriving no earlier than 2025, according to the company’s roadmap, the NVIDIA RTX 50 series will be produced in at least six modelsthe same amount seen for Ada Lovelace architecture but with one important difference.
The line-up will in fact include the GB202 model as the flagship device, followed by GB203, GB205, GB206 and GB207. As you can see, the current information indicates the absence of the GB204 SKU and the presence of the GB205 SKU, according to a order which should look like this:
- Blackwell GB202 (Ultra Enthusiast)
- Blackwell GB203 (Enthusiast)
- Blackwell GB205 (High End)
- Blackwell GB206 (Mainstream)
- Blackwell GB207 (Entry Level)
The news according to the rumors
According to rumors, among the novelty Most notable of the 50 series will be a 512-bit bus for the most powerful model in the line, the RTX 5090, which should mark a substantial improvement over the performance of the RTX 4090.
However, the timings we have already talked about, and which fix the launch of the new GPUs during 2025, leave room for any type of modification or variation: we will see in the coming months how the scenario will evolve and what further information will appear online.
#NVIDIA #RTX #series #Blackwell #architecture #rumor
