According to what was reported by a well-known leaker, the video cards NVIDIA RTX 50 series they will be able to count on a 3 nm production process thanks to an agreement with TSMC and on support for the standard DisplayPort 2.1.

The Blackwell architecture, which was talked about in August, seems to have been confirmed for the next generation NVIDIA GPUs, which should make their debut in stores during the 2025.

According to current information, the 3-nanometer production process should guarantee 25-30% less consumption and 10-15% more performance per transistor, as well as a 42% reduction in volume and a 1.7X increase in density.