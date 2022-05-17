We are all waiting for the new generation of video cards, which should count on a scary technical upgrade for both AMD and for Nvidia. In the coming months, the new Intel GPUs should finally arrive, even if they risk aging quickly at this rate.

All this precisely because the rumors of an imminent release of the RTX 4000 seem to be getting more insistent, with some insiders even advancing their arrival by the end of May. Chiphell Forum also intervened to fuel these rumors even more, with images of what would appear to be the Founders Edition of the 4090Ti.

Obviously, as always, we take everything with a grain of salt, even if those of the 3000 series were shown in previews from the same source, which later proved to be correct. Taking it for granted, we can certainly notice the huge heatsink, in line with what we saw with the 3090Ti and a style in line with the current Founders, with asymmetrical fans.

All that remains is to wait, with AMD also appearing tougher than ever even on the ray-tracing front.

Source: VideoCardz