Nvidia RTX 4090 is the latest gem of the company, a monstrous video card that will satisfy the needs of even the most difficult of customers. Too bad, however, that it is easier to find a gold bar in front of the house than one of these cards. The company she seems to have realized the big problem and thought of a solution, but will it be enough?

Nvidia RTX 4090 can’t be found? The company takes care of it!

Nvidia RTX 4090 is rarer than a diamond, that’s for sure! The user has been trying to grab one for months and for now the only possible solution in most cases, it seems to go to Ebay and pay a surcharge of more than 2000 euros to some scalpers. Don’t worry though, because Nvidia has come up with a solution for all of us:

“We are now testing a program we call Verified Priority Access that will offer a limited number of GeForce gamers and creators the opportunity to purchase a GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition graphics card.”

The idea behind it is very simple: once you have downloaded the app GeForce Experience, if you are among the lucky ones, you will be granted the chance to buy the video card at market price (in Italy 1979 euros). The company explained everything in detail:

“Invited users receive an in-app notification on GeForce Experience that generates a unique URL connecting invitees to a Founders Edition partner in selected regions. Currently testing for Verified Priority Access includes Best Buy (USA), Scan (UK), NBB (Germany and the Netherlands) and LDLC (France, Italy and Spain). “

However, there was no lack of controversy, many users claim that this is only a move by the company for force shoppers to register and download the app company officer. We will see if the method will prove successful or not for the purchase of the Nvidia RTX 4090!