The video cards they have always been divided by performance and consequently by price range, adapting to all portfolios. This has come to an end in the past couple of years, amid pandemic and chip crises, cryptocurrency miners and planet mismatches, driving prices to rise dramatically.

Everything seems to have smoothed out but he thought about it Nvidia to take away the hopes of those who cannot afford to spend € 2000 for a GPU. However, a glimmer remained, awaiting the release of the prices for the newborn RTX 4080, now also available in Europe, at least the indicative ones.

Even the glimmer is gone like tears in the rain, as custom 4080s have appeared in the Finnish market, including MSI, Asus and many others. Let’s start with the cheapest: the Inno3D RTX 4080 X3 would be available at the modest price of € 1620 while, the most expensive, is the Asus ROG Strix OC available at 1970 €. As an old sage said, “sossoldi”.

We are fairly far from Nvidia’s recommended price (€ 1479 for the founders) and if the prices were to be confirmed, it would be an increase that should at least be justified.

Source: Videocardz