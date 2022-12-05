Although there has been no official communication, it appears that the price from Nvidia RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 it was lowered in Europeas can be seen from the manufacturer’s site, although not quite by much.

Based on what is visible on the Nvidia siteit is a lowering of the 5% compared to the previous price, which is not much but not even an insignificant drop, if you still think about the important figures that are spoken of as a total. In essence, it is a lowering below the previously announced official price, even if only slightly. It should be noted, however, that there are some discrepancies with respect to the Italian section of the same site.

Nvidia RTX 4090 has an official price of 1949 euros while the RTX 4080 of 1469 euros: the first is now on the site at a price of 1,859 euros, while the second is 1,399 euros. According to reports from 3DCenter, this decrease would be the result of a change in the rate exchange between dollar and eurowhich went from 0.98 to 1.05, which led to the price revision on the official website.

Although the difference on the prices of the official site is not exactly shocking, it represents an important episode because the one set by Nvidia is a sort of starting price for the GPUs, which could therefore undergo more substantial reductions at the shops and as regards the models by other manufacturers.

In short, the episode has an almost symbolic value but could represent the beginning of a real reduction in prices for the RTX 40 series graphics cards, which at the moment are still at levels that are decidedly inaccessible for most users. We therefore await any developments on the matter.