NVIDIA is about to launch the versions on the market Super of video cards RTX 4080, RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070: this is reported by the well-known leaker hongxing2020, who has already made several advances that have proven to be correct.

While we await news regarding the NVIDIA RTX 50 series, the company therefore seems to be thinking about enriching the current line with models equipped with superior performanceperhaps using SKUs that he had set aside for the moment.

The leaker did not indicate in his post nor a possible period of exit of the GPUs in question, nor any specifications, which however could correspond to the information revealed by another insider, MEGAsizeGPU.