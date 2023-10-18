NVIDIA is about to launch the versions on the market Super of video cards RTX 4080, RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070: this is reported by the well-known leaker hongxing2020, who has already made several advances that have proven to be correct.
While we await news regarding the NVIDIA RTX 50 series, the company therefore seems to be thinking about enriching the current line with models equipped with superior performanceperhaps using SKUs that he had set aside for the moment.
The leaker did not indicate in his post nor a possible period of exit of the GPUs in question, nor any specifications, which however could correspond to the information revealed by another insider, MEGAsizeGPU.
In detail
Wanting to refer precisely to these leaks, the RTX 4080 Super will use an Ada Lovelace AD202 platform, with 20 GB of GDDR6X RAM, 320-bit bus and a price of $1,199, with a possible launch during 2024.
The RTX 4070 Ti Super should instead be based on the Ada Lovelace AD103 platform, with 16 GB of GDDR6X RAM, 256-bit bus and a price of 799 dollars, while finally the RTX 4070 Super would have the same platform, 12 GB of GDDR6X RAM and a 192-bit bus for a price of $599.
#NVIDIA #RTX #Super #version #coming #leaker