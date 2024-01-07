A leak revealed i prices of video cards NVIDIA RTX 4080, 4070 Ti and 4070 Superwhich will be presented tomorrow at CES 2024: according to this information, the new GPUs will cost 999, 799 and 599 dollars respectively.

Confirmed by a teaser, the presentation of the NVIDIA RTX 40 Super could therefore mark a turning point for the manufacturer, which would find itself implementing a more accessible pricing policy in response to AMD's notoriously more aggressive price list.

Considering the cost/performance ratiothe situation appears very interesting: the RTX 4080 Super would compete with the RX 7900 memory bandwidth.

RTX 4070 Ti Super would hit the market at the same price as the RTX 4070 but with greater power and an endowment of 16 GB of RAMgoing to compete with the RX 7900 XT, while the RTX 4070 Super would face the RX 7800 XT and RX 7900 GRE.