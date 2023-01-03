NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti was officially announced at CES 2023during a special streaming in which the price of the card, equal to 799 dollars, and the exit dateset for January 5.

We wrote “confirmed” not by chance, given that a leak had already revealed the release date and price of the RTX 4070 Ti, although some information had been circulating for several days, see for example that relating to the price lowered to 799 dollars.

In the former Technical specifications by NVIDIA, the GPU is billed as “faster than an RTX 3090 Ti” and features 40 TFLOPs shaders, 93 TFLOPs shaders and 64 TFLOPs tensors, as well as of course support for DLSS 3 technology.

The relationship between power and price of the RTX 4070 Ti appears really interesting, considering the current situation of a market in which the mid-range practically does not exist and the first distributed GPUs were sold for figures well above 1000 euros.