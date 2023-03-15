The price from the NVIDIA RTX 4070 will be higher than expected? According to a leak that has popped up in the last few hours, it seems that the expected “mid-range” video card will not be available for figures below $749.99, while the premium models will cost very similar to that of the RTX 4070 Ti.

The news was reported by the YouTube channel Moore’s Law is Dead, according to which NVIDIA would have divided the RTX 4070 models intended for international reviews based on the date: the articles that will be published on April 12th can only concern versions with a price not exceeding $749.99, while those of April 13th can concern the custom GPUs with the highest cost, approximately $799.99.

Out on April 13 according to the latest rumors, the NVIDIA RTX 4070 seemed destined to restore some normalcy in the video card market, which in the last two years has seen a substantial increase in prices with devastating consequences for the sector, but if this leak were confirmed, users’ hopes would once again go up in smoke.

Specifically, we would be faced with a video card proposed at $250 higher than those that characterized the debut of the RTX 3070, for a 50% increase that would redefine the concept of mid-range once and for all , even more so considering the inevitable European price increases.