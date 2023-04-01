The VideoCardz.com site, considered a rather reliable source also with regards to rumors and leaks concerning video cards, may have revealed in advance release date And price from the Nvidia RTX 4070i.e. on April 13, 2023 at $599.

It would therefore be a matter of a launch rather close to this point, even if it will then be necessary to take into consideration the actual availability by the retailers which could lengthen the times a bit. Based on this information, the price would therefore be lower than a previous rumor that wanted it to be around $749.

The release date, on the other hand, seems in line with what had previously emerged, with the confirmation of the April 13, 2023 which makes the timing more convincing, although it is not yet the official date, pending communications from Nvidia.

Whereas the RTX 4070 Ti’s official introductory price is $899, a standard 4070 introductory price at $599 it would be particularly “convenient”, also considering the internal equipment of this card. As for the technical specifications, they should be as follows:

Ada architecture (TSMC 4N)

AD104-250 GPUs

5888 CUDA cores

1920 MHz base clock

2475MHz boost clock

29 TFLOPs (FP32 maximum computational power)

12GB G6X video memory

192-bit bus

21Gbps memory speed

504GB/s bandwidth

200W of TDP

PCIe Gen4 x16 interface

At this point we are awaiting any confirmations from Nvidia on the timing and launch price of the RTX 4070, considering that it shouldn’t be long.