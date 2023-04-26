Prices falling for the NVIDIA RTX 4070 in Europe: apparently le stagnant sales of the new video card are pushing retailers to make cuts, so much so that in the last few hours the GPU has appeared in Germany for a figure of less than €600.

Just a couple of days ago there was talk of a perhaps cut production due to low sales due to the excessive price of the RTX 4070, which as we know is substantially higher than the one with which NVIDIA launched the RTX 3070 in the fall of 2020.

Of course, at the time the official price list was practically never applied due to the semiconductor crisis, which it did skyrocketing prices actual figures for the entire 30 series are approaching crazy figures, but by now the market has returned to normal conditions.

Even in Italy the situation appears similar, with the largest and most important retailers still offering the RTX 4070 for a minimum sum of €669, but at the same time several smaller retailers falling below this value.

The lowest price we have found at the moment is €603.14 for a model produced by Inno3D, complete with free shipping. Is it worth spending them? You can clarify your ideas by reading our review of the RTX 4070.