There exit date from the NVIDIA RTX 4070 could have been revealed by a leaker, according to which everything indicates that the video card will be launched next April 13th. The latest rumors, in fact, spoke of a debut next month.

In January, there was talk that NVIDIA was preparing the production of RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 Ti, and the timings would seem compatible with an arrival in stores in April, but it is clear that we will have to wait for an official announcement from the manufacturer for confirmation.

The NVIDIA RTX 4070 should be based on the AD104-250/251 platform, with 5888 CUDA cores And 12GB GDDR6X RAM operating at the speed of 21 Gbps: characteristics in some ways similar to the 3070 model of the previous generation, except of course for the Ada Lovelace core.

Other details of Technical specifications emerged so far speak of a 200W TGP and a clock equal to 1920 MHz base and 2475 MHz in boost mode, which would allow the GPU to express a power equal to about 30 TFLOPS.

After which, of course, the discussions around the price of the NVIDIA RTX 4070, which should be officially set at $ 599, with a $ 100 increase over the aforementioned 3070 and the usual, unpredictable fluctuations due to precarious market conditions.