NVIDIA RTX 4070 is preparing for an official presentation to come, but in the meantime a leak has revealed design and features of the new video card of the company, with some data that also speak of performance initials.

A first picture shows the model Founders Edition of NVIDIA RTX 4070, the one produced directly by the company, which is in line with the now characteristic aspect of the line, rather close to RTX 3080 as regards the structure of the cooling system.

NVIDIA RTX 4070, an image leaked online and reported by Forbes

In fact, we see the design of the fan and the heatsink which incorporates the one already seen in the previous models, again with regard to the Founders Edition.

Based on what can be seen, it also looks significantly smaller than the RTX 4070 Ti, although it is not easy to evaluate precisely. The photos also show the presence of the connector 12VHPWR for power, so it shouldn’t use the standard 8-pin one, although there is a splitter cable as an adapter, probably in the box, to make it compatible with power supplies.

As for performance, some benchmarks they were published by the Videocardz site, which seems to be based on those distributed directly by NVIDIA.





VideoCardz leaked RTX 4070 benchmarks

Based on these, it appears that NVIDIA RTX 4070 has similar performance to RTX 3080 without the use of DLSS or frame generation, but should break away from the latter if these technologies are enabled.

Considering that the price of the RTX 4070 should still be lower than that of the RTX 3080 (at least as far as the official introductory prices of the standard models are concerned), it should make it a good compromise. It should also be outsold by the RTX 4070 Ti by a good 20%, but this is in line with a much higher price range for the latter.

L’exit of the RTX 4070 should be scheduled for tomorrow, April 13, 2023, with official presentations and reviews that should arrive starting today, April 12, 2023, probably in the afternoon.