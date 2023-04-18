PCGamer has carried out a collection of rumors and clues going to close the circle on a can price And exit period For NVIDIA RTX 4060 Tinew model of the latest generation NVIDIA video cards which should arrive in the coming months.

Notably, several sources agree with a release scheduled for next month, ie May 2023, with an as yet unspecified date. This is not official information, but various leakers point towards this period, as also reported by the youtuber RedGamingTech which also reports some possible information on the price list.

The price of the NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti would be around 450 dollarsat least as regards the recommended price on the North American market and subject to the various fluctuations that there will be on the actual market in terms of street price and between one country and another.

That would be a pretty aggressive price, considering it’s only $50 more than the current RTX 3060 Ti, probably lower than expected for a card that promises better performance than the RTX 3070, which itself is still close to RTX 3070. 500 dollars.

However, the policy undertaken by NVIDIA remains questionable, which is attracting various criticisms from enthusiasts: in the face of more contained increases, in terms of hardware, compared to those seen in other generational passages (justified by a wider reliance on mixed solutions of image improvement through DLSS and Frame Generation), these are nevertheless very tangible price increases compared to the previous corresponding models.

Some technical specifications of NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti had already emerged in previous rumors: we speak of the AD106 platform (the same as RTX 4070), with 4352 CUDA Cores and Clock at 2,535 MHz, but the aspect seen as more problematic would be the 8GB V-RAM. In any case, we await official information from NVIDIA.