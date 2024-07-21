Controversy on the web involving NVIDIAwith even serious accusations against it. In fact, there are those who report that the company uses low-quality thermal pastes in their GPUs in order to save money. No comment from NVIDIA, which also has to deal with the launch of the new GeForce RTX 5000 series and, suddenly, would find itself in the middle of this potential shitstorm.

The case was kicked off by an article by an important journalistGerman state, which accuses NVIDIA of using thermal pastes in its products that expire within a few months and render the GPU unusable. A big burden for the company which, moreover, is preparing for the launch of the new RTX 4070 whose sales could be affected by the weight of this controversy.

German site accuses NVIDIA

A well-known German siteIgor’s Lab by Igor Wallossek, accused NVIDIA of putting low-quality thermal pastes in its 4000 series GPUs. These would deteriorate within a few months. What happens in detail? In practice, until day-one everything is fine, after which, in addition to the general malfunction, many areas of the printed circuit board would heat up, due precisely to the low quality of the thermal paste, until reaching high temperatures of 100 ° C, to the point of obviously also causing an acceleration of the fans.

The graphics cards tested by the site in question are RTX 4080 Gallardo from Manli and an RTX 4080 TUF Gaming from ASUS. But, according to Wallossek, more or less all of NVIDIA’s partners have this problem where, to save money, they use low-quality thermal pastes that wear out after a few days when, instead, the high-quality ones take years to exhaust their quality.

RTX 5090 Rumors Pop Up

NVIDIA plans to launch its new RTX 5000 series of graphics cards in the future. Meanwhile, while we wait for the launch date, some information has emerged technical features of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090. Let’s specify that we are talking about rumors, waiting for the real official announcements that should arrive in the next few days.

For example, The RTX 5090 is rumored to have a clock speed approaching 3GHz, possibly 2.9GHz. The boost clock is likely to be above 3 GHz. Additionally, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 is expected to feature the Blackwell GB202 GPU, with a 192- and 512-bit SM design and a die that has a 448-bit bus interface and 28 GB of GDDR7 memory.