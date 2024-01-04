The video cards of the line RTX 40 Super will be officially presented to CES 2024: confirmed it NVIDIA herself, publishing a teaser on social media which she then mysteriously deleted.
Already in October a leaker reported that NVIDIA RTX 4080, 4070 Ti and 4070 Super version were on the way, so the announcement does not come as a surprise but for the reveal we will have to wait until January 8th at 5pm, when NVIDIA's conference at CES 2024 will be broadcast.
For the moment we will have to be satisfied withimage which you see above, present on the manufacturer's official profile, which provides a first taste of what the usual Founder's Edition of the new GPU will be like.
The rumors about the technical specifications
Together with the aforementioned leaks, more or less reliable rumors have been circulating for weeks about the Technical specifications of the new video cards. NVIDIA RTX 4080 Super should use the AD103-400 GPU (PG139 SKU 355) with 10240 cores, 320 TMO, 112 ROPs and 64 MB of L2 cache, a base clock of 2295 MHz and boost of 2550 Mhz, therefore slightly higher than the frequencies of the Standard RTX 4080.
The 256-bit bus allows us to imagine the use of 16 GB GDDR6X memories, while the TGP will remain at 320W and the performance improvement compared to RTX 4080 will be in the order of 3-5% but can reach +10% in the models custom. However, there is no confirmation yet regarding the price.
NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Super will feature a GPU SKU of your choice between AD103-275 and AD102-175 (SKU PG141 323) with 8448 cores, 48 MB of L2 cache, 16 GB of GDDR6 memory, 256-bit interface and 285W TGP, also here as the standard model. However, the expected performance increase is 15%.
Finally, NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super will be available in AD104-350 or AD103-175 (PG141 SKU 335) configurations, with 7168 cores, 48 MB of L2 cache, 12 GB of GDDR6X memory, 192-bit interface, GBP equal to 220W ( higher than the standard model of 20W) and a performance increase of 14%.
