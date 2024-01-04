The video cards of the line RTX 40 Super will be officially presented to CES 2024: confirmed it NVIDIA herself, publishing a teaser on social media which she then mysteriously deleted.

Already in October a leaker reported that NVIDIA RTX 4080, 4070 Ti and 4070 Super version were on the way, so the announcement does not come as a surprise but for the reveal we will have to wait until January 8th at 5pm, when NVIDIA's conference at CES 2024 will be broadcast.

For the moment we will have to be satisfied withimage which you see above, present on the manufacturer's official profile, which provides a first taste of what the usual Founder's Edition of the new GPU will be like.