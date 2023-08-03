According to rumors, it seems that NVIDIA has decided to stop production of the various models of video cards NVIDIA RTX 40which is creating a certain discrepancy between the production and placing of these on the market and the actual demand from the public.

According to the alleged insider who runs the YouTube channel Moore’s Law Is Dead the sales of the RTX 4000 series would not be going very well, or in any case not as the company had expected, which would therefore be carrying out a sort of strategic reorganization.

Difficult to say whether the question is true or not, but the signals are actually not too positive on the sales of the new high-profile GPUs for NVIDIA, so as to suggest that NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti has been directly canceled from the company’s plans.