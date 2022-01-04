After the numerous rumors, the veils are removed from the new hardware format monster created by Nvidia. CES 2022 therefore saw the official status of RTX 3090 Ti, the new graphics card that certainly does not care about performance, consumption and above all expense.

More details will come later but we can set our sights on some numbers: the 24GB of memory remain but run faster than the standard version, reaching 21 Gbit / s against the now “antiquated” 19.5. The new GPU also boasts 4.4 teraflop shaders, 8.5 teraflop RT and 35 teraflop tensor more than the old model, for a total of 40, 78 and 320, therefore consisting of an improvement of about 12% in performance.

